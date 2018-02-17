HYDERABAD: Not appreciating the action of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in offering a job to a former disabled labourer with a monthly remuneration of only `5,000, a division bench of the High Court on Friday asked the authorities concerned to re-examine the issue. “How can the family of the disabled labourer lead their life with a monthly salary of `5,000?” it asked.

The bench comprising justices CV Nagarjuna Reddy and G Shyam Prasad was dealing with a contempt case filed by P Venkateshwarlu of Raichur in Nagar Kurnool district.

Venkateswarlu lost his right hand up to the shoulder in 2011 while he doing a repair work on an electric pole. He was engaged by a contractor for serving the erstwhile APCPDCL which is replaced by TSSPDCL in the new state.