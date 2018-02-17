SIDDIPET: The promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be fulfilled first, only then should the works be resumed in the village, said Bailampur villagers, who have been protesting since the last six days seeking compensation.

Friday saw the protest getting more aggressive and the protesters said that they won’t allow to move even a basket of mud from the village until their issue is resolved.

Initially, the villagers obstructed the vehicles and thereafter they started protesting at the work site and conducted vanta varpu. The agitation, which saw its root in Bailampur has spread to Thanedarpally and Mamidyala villages too.

Farmers are questioning the attitude of the government for not responding to their pleas and added that when the government was in need of their lands, the CM invited them to his farmhouse and promised `12 lakh per acre as compensation, and 2BHK houses. But once the land was acquired, the promises were all forgotten, farmers claimed.