HYDERABAD: Southern Region Power Committee (SRPC) chairman D Prabhakar Rao, who is also the chairman and managing director (CMD) of TS Transco and Genco, wanted the electricity organisations to prepare themselves and make adequate arrangements for supplying of power to the electric recharging centres, to be set up for electric vehicles.“The electricity organisations should talk to the their regulative authorities in the States concerned to treat electricity power recharging units as special category ones being under power consumers category. Steps should be taken to fix separate tariff for them for charging electric cars,” Prabhakar Rao said, while addressing the two-day SRPC meeting that began in Pondicherry on Saturday. He predicted that by 2030, all the vehicles across the country would be electric vehicles.

Prabhakar Rao said that it has been brought to the notice of the Central Electricity Authority of India about the lack of adequate reserves of coal, which is essential for power generation. He said the CEA had held consultations with the Coal Companies and asked them to have adequate stocks at the electricity power generating stations.

TS 24x7 power gets laurels

The two-day meeting of the SRCP hailed the 24-hour free power facility being provided to farmers by the Telangana government. Earlier, Neyveli Lignite Corporation director Thanga Pandyan, in his welcome address, made a mention of the 24-hour power supply in Telangana state. He said in the power sector, Telangana would become a role model in the country. Delegates from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, AP, Railways, Coal India, PGCIL also congratulated Telangana government, according to a release issued on Saturday. Delegates from several states enquired on how the 24-hour power supply to farmers was being given.

SRPC meet begins in Pondicherry

