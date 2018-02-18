HYDERABAD: In the wake of a veiled threat given by private educational institutions-- under the umbrella body of KG to PG Joint Action Committee (JAC) -- refusing to provide space in their institutions, to be used as exam centres, deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari has directed the education department to conduct all examinations in government-run educational institutions, indicating that such arm-twisting tactics by JAC will not work.

In a review meeting held on Saturday, the minister, told the officials to ensure that all ZP schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), model and residential schools should be developed as examination centres for SSC, Intermediate.The minister said that all government teachers should be given invigilation and evaluation duties. Currently, 9.5 lakh SSC students and 4.5 lakh degree students in the state were allocated private colleges and schools as their examination centres.

The JAC has clarified that this form of “non-cooperation’ would be the second stage of their protest if the government failed to honour their demands of 100 per cent fee hike for all private educational institutions.

In a meeting on Friday, the JAC has decided to boycott Intermediate and degree examinations that are scheduled to commence from Feb 28 and March 1 respectively.While it is clear that the boycott call has sent the education department into a tizzy, the minister did not mention if the demands of the JAC would be met.