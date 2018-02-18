MAHABUBABAD : In a shocking incident, a suspected dispute over sharing of water from a borewell near the fields led to the gory killing of a farmer’s wife at Ponugodu village in Gudur mandal in the district on Saturday. A 28-year-old woman was found beheaded in the fields in the village on Saturday, according to the police. The deceased was identified as B Vinoda of Thekula thanda of Gudur mandal. Police said a dispute between Vinoda and another person Dondalu over sharing of water in their fields led to the murder.

According to police, Vinoda and her husband Ramesh took a land on lease for cultivation and similarly, another farmer, Dondalu, also took a land adjacent to their’s on lease. For the past few months, the two farmers had been quarrelling over releasing of water from a pumpset to their respective fields. As there is only one pumpset near their fields, both fought for its water.

Dondalu had been warning the couple that if they did not stop using water from the pumpset, they would have to face severe consequences. On Saturday, around 9.30 am, when Vinoda came to switch on the pumpset, Dondalu, who was already there in the field, allegedly attacked Vinoda with an axe and beheaded her. Local people, who noticed the torso of the woman in the field, informed the police. The police found the head of the woman, lying a few metres away from the beheaded body.

Dondalu was arrested and further investigation is on.