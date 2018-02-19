NALGONDA: The administration has decided to take action against vehicle owners who do not have high-security number plates on vehicles registered in and after 2013.

State transport corporation had introduced the high-security number plate system in 2013. According to this system, white plates with black letters for own vehicles and yellow plate with black letters for taxi vehicles. The cost of new number plates was included in the registration charge. A private agency was awarded the contract to fix the high-security number plates.

Even though some of the vehicle owners are fixing the number plates in their own style. It has become a problem for the department and now they have decided to implement the rule strictly from March 1.

If a vehicle owner has registered the vehicle in 2013 and still not fixed the high-security number plate, the Transport department will stop the change of owner’s name, vehicle transfer, hypothecation, tax payments and issue of permits.

Transport deputy commissioner Chandrashekhar Goud, said that a special drive would be taken from March 1 in this regard.