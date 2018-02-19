HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M Kodandaram has said that he will launch the new political party on March 10 or 15 at a massive public meeting. The venue of the meeting is yet to be finalised but it could be Hyderabad or Warangal.

“We have already formed a preparatory committee with 200 members to float the new political party. Efforts are on to register the new party with the Election Commission of India,” he said, after taking part in the TJAC steering committee meeting here on Sunday.

According to him, the TJAC will undertake “postcard campaign” on February 22 and 23 to exert pressure on the state government to fill all vacant posts in government departments. Each unemployed youth will send postscards to governor ESL Narasimhan, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others, seeking jobs. Kodandaram is leaving for the United States on Monday and will be back in Hyderabad on March 1, it is learnt.