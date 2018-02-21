HYDERABAD: While technology-based smart solutions are becoming buzzword for improving quality of life of citizens, one lesson that can be learnt from Hong Kong is its Electronic Health Record Sharing System (eHRSS) which was awarded the Innovative e-Health Solutions Award by World Information Technology and Services Alliance on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, Ida Lee, commissioner for Electronic Health Record of the Food and Health Bureau said, eHRSS allows patients in Hong Kong to save their medical history and records in a government-secured database. As part of eHRSS, any doctor, whether at a government or a private hospital whom a patient visits, can upload the patient’s medical record on the government database, with patient’s permission, she said.

Another interesting winner was Tumo Centre for Creative Technologies, Yerevan, Armenia, which won the 2018 Chairman’s award. The centre provides free learning programme for children aged between 12 and 18 years, on 14 technologies including web development, game development, robotics, animation etc.

Speaking to Express, Marie Lou Papazian, CEO, TCCT said, “By the time these kids are ready for college, they have hands on experience on technologies.”