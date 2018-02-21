Wipro Consumer Care to have manufacturing unit in Telangana

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Wipro Consumer Care products division has decided to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana with an investment of Rs 220 crore. The unit will manufacture toilet soaps and other personal care products.



The project will come up in a 40-acre land in Maheshwaram 'mandal' (block) of Rangareddy district, creating 300 direct jobs and about 200 indirect jobs, said a statement from the office of Telangana's Minister for Industry and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao.



The Minister also met Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro here on Wednesday on the sidelines of World Congress on Information Technology 2018.

