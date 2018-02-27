KARIMNAGAR: Continuing his spree of sops to farmers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday extended another benefit to the farming community. Farmers in Telangana would get `5 lakh insurance cover in case of ill health or accidental death, Rao announced on the second day of the regional Farmers’ Coordination Committee (FCC) meeting held here. It will benefit 70 lakh farmers in the state.

“The government is providing insurance cover to various sectors and now we extend it to the farming community,’’ Rao said, adding that the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis (FCCs) should take the responsibility of farmers getting the benefit. “Whatever decision I took in Karimnagar had materialized. It was here I decided to fight for separate Telangana and I achieved it. I am now announcing Rs 5 lakh insurance to farmers and I will deliver it,’’ he said amidst a thunderous applause.

Though he did not elaborate much on the nitty-gritty of the scheme (which kind of farmers would benefit from the scheme), Rao said, “I will do it by borrowing money or some other way.’’Rao quipped that Rajender (finance minister) would pick a fight with him for making this announcement. “You bring `500 crore or more loans but it is your (Rajender’s) responsibility to see that the scheme is extended to the farmers,’’ Rao said.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the chief minister said the project would turn Karimnagar into a water hub. “Kaleshwaram is my dream project and it would be completed as per schedule,’’ he said.