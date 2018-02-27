KARIMNAGAR: Continuing his tirade against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA government of not doing much to rescue farmers who are distressed over not getting remunerative prices for their produce. “Like Congress, the BJP government is also neglecting agriculture sector and is adopting anti-farmer and anti-people policies. There is no difference between the two. Both are anti-farmer,” he alleged.

Speaking at the Regional Farmers’ Coordination meeting at Ambedkar Stadium on Monday, Rao said that due to the inefficiency of the centre, farmers were suffering in the state. “I requested Prime Minister Modi to link National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREG) to agriculture sector several times, but he never responded positively. My party MPs would raise the issue in the Parliament which is scheduled from March 5,” he said. He also said that the Prime Minister Modi claims that his government is pro-farmer, but has no guts to allocate `2 lakh crore for agriculture sector from the total budget proposal of `24 lakh crore presented in the Parliament.

According to him, India has more area for cultivation compared to China, but due to inefficiency of the Centre they are not able to cultivate it. Coming down heavily on Modi government, the CM found fault with the Union government for dragging the issue of sharing Krishna river water between the two Telugu states. He alleged that the Prime Minister was not taking initiative to resolve the issue of sharing of water due to which conflict between the two states was increasing.

BJP leaders arrested in ahead of CM’s tour in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Karimnagar to participate in the Regional Farmers Coordination Committee meeting, police arrested BJP state vice-president Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy, district president K Srinivas Reddy and other leaders across the district on Monday. The leaders were reportedly demanding `30,000 per acre as compensation for farmers in villages where crop had failed. Cops arrested them from their respective houses and shifted to various police stations. While speaking to media, Srinivas Reddy said that they had never before witnessed such a situation.