CHENNAI: As the new year begins, Telangana government will become the only state in the country to provide free power supply — on 24/7 basis — to the agricultural sector that includes over 23 lakh pump sets. Telangana would also become the only State to provide uninterrupted power round the clock to all categories of consumers.

Transco is expecting the demand to touch 11,000 MW in March. Consumption is likely to increase further from June when the government is likely to operationalise several lift irrigation schemes including Kaleshwaram. Authorities claim to have made all arrangements to meet the increase in demand.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated several times that his government will not hesitate to purchase power from neighbouring states to fulfil his promise made to farmers. The energy department has already spent `12,610 crore in augmenting existing transmission systems.

The installed capacity when Telangana was formed was just 6,574 MW. Power cuts were common at that time. From there, the capacity has been substantially increased to 8,271 MW, and is likely to touch 13,000 MW in the near future.

Transco officials claim the State is creating history by providing uninterrupted power supply to farmers for free. “Though some states have achieved 24/7 supply for farmers, it’s not free,” said one official.

Em-powering farmers, for free

Nov 2014: Govt lifted power cuts, provided 9 hours of power supply to farmers and round the clock supply to industrial, domestic and commercial consumers

July 2017: Erstwhile Medak, Nalgonda and Karimnagar farmers got 24/7 power supply on trial basis

Nov 6, 2017: 23 lakh pump sets in the state got 24/7 power on experimental basis

Jan 1, 2018: All categories of consumers to get uninterrupted power; the same will be free for the agrarian community