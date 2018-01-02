HYDERABAD: The Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Monday, providing much stuff to the rumour mills with regard to the political dynamics that might be witnessed on the Telugu land in the days to come.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Pawan, who was critical of Rao’s attitude during the statehood movement, lavished praises on the him, saying, “I am astonished by the way the KCR has made an impossible thing possible by providing 24x7 power to farmers. This should be seen as a case study in the entire country.”

In a brief interaction with media, the actor-turned-politico disclosed that he had called on the TS Chief Minister so as to appreciate his achievement of providing free 24X7 power to farmers, “which is a first-of-its-kind in the country.” “When CM KCR was saying that his government would soon supply uninterrupted power to the farm sector daily, many opposition leaders ridiculed his promise. But the CM has now made it possible.”

“I am very happy for his rare achievement and I congratulated him during the meeting,” he said.

Going further, the Jana Sena chief asked the politicos in Andhra Pradesh to take an example from KCR in achieving once rights. He further revealed that he could not attend the recently held World Telugu Conference as he was busy with other programmes, even though he was invited to it by the TS government.

Earlier, according to sources, by the time the actor-turned-politico reached the Pragathi Bhavan, the CM had left for Raj Bhavan to greet the Governor on the occasion of new year. Pawan patiently waited for about thirty minutes for the return of the Chief Minister. Later, Rao took the Jana Sena chief to his official residence, which is a rare privilege given to the VIP visitors, instead of interacting with him at the camp office.

What’s cooking

It was the first presence of Pawan Kalyan at KCR’s official residence. While they are said to be at good terms for past year, given their meeting at Raj Bhavan during High Tea hosted by Governor on Aug 15 and recent meet at the same place at a dinner hosted by Governor to President Ram Nath Kovind, the way Pawan chose to directly approach KCR led to much debate on future political developments.