HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has held Prof Pradeep K Sharma, registrar of post graduate and research institute, Dakshana Bharatha Hindi Prachara Sabha, Chennai, guilty of contempt of court and directed him to pay a fine of `2,000 within next four weeks. Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in a contempt case by a retired principal D Seetha Naidu complaining nonpayment of retirement benefits. In January last, the HC directed the Registrar to determine the petitioner’s pension and gratuity as per the AP Revised Pension Rules, 1980 and to release the retirement benefits within a period of two months.

However, the registrar has not paid the benefits contending that the above pension rules were not applicable to the employees of the said Prachara Sabha. On the other hand, the petitioner contended that as per the government order, vide GO 14 dated Feb 20, 2010, the states rules would be applicable for granting retirement benefits for those drawing UGC pay scales on a par with the state government staff as revised from time to time. Holding the registrar guilty for willful disobedience of the court order, Justice Naveen Rao directed him to pay fine of `2000 within four weeks, failing which he should undergo

the sentence of three days simple imprisonment.