HYDERABAD: The issue of Reliance Jio calls originating from Telangana not getting connected to GVK-EMRI’ ‘108’ call centres in the state was reportedly taken to notice of the service provider. On Monday, a person with Twitter handle @rakeshmekuguda tweeted to IT minister KT Rama Rao that when they tried to call ‘108’ services, their call got connected to AP centre and it was only after repeated attempts that it got connected to the Telangana.

After KTR took the issue to the notice of Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare in Telangana, it was stated by the department personnel that all telecom operators had separated their circles into TS and AP, except Reliance Jio and only Jio calls were getting directed to AP. They added that the issue was taken to the notice of Reliance Jio and the provider had assured to rectify it at the earliest.