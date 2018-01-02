NIZAMABAD : IN the backdrop of the major blast that took place in Quilla water filter bed area where a person died and another was injured, Commissioner of Police (CP) Karthikeya has decided to seek views from the government departments in regard to preservation and use of chemicals and process of the destroying to prevent accidents and untoward incidents.

He held a meeting with the forensic department officials on Monday to assess the chemical related incidents. Though the police department gives permission to crackers industry for use of explosive materials and conducting blasts in mining areas, it lacks a monitoring system to keep a check whether precautionary measures are followed while chemicals are used by the department. He said that a meeting will be held with the district collector to get a view of the government departments. He said they registered a case under sections IPC 304(2) and details will be fleshed out during investigation.