HYDERABAD: The strike call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA) members was called off by Tuesday afternoon after the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was referred to Parliament Standing Committee.

However, the strike was not completely observed by major corporate hospitals in Hyderabad as Out-Patient services were offered on Tuesday without any interruption. “Though appointments were given to patients, the appointments were timed after 6 pm,” said Dr T Narasinga Reddy, president of IMA-Telangana.

Marking their disapproval of draft NMC Bill, IMA stated that routine services at private hospitals will be closed for 12-hours (6 am to 6 pm) on Tuesday. The current draft bill proposes to replace Medical Council of India (MCI) and bring a new body in its place. Besides, it proposes to conduct National Licentiate Examination for MBBS graduates, for them to become eligible to practise medicine.

The IMA members who are against many aspects of the bill demanded amendments be made to it. Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs minister, said in Lok Sabha that the bill was referred to the Standing Committee. “Now the standing committee members will hold deliberations with IMA members,” said Dr Reddy.