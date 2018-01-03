HYDERABAD: Three persons were killed and eight others were injured in a collision between a lorry and two other vehicles in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday.

All the three deceased were natives of Andhra Pradesh.

The mishap took place between B Kothuru and Mondikunta villages where BSNL cables were being laid.

According to the sources, two DCM vehicles laden with the cables came to the spot on Wednesday.

Nearly 10 workers were engaged in unloading the cables from the vehicles when a speeding coal-laden lorry proceeding towards Sarapaka hit the one DCM from behind.

While two workers unloading the cable were killed after being hit by the speeding lorry, the driver of one of the DCM who was standing between the two DCM vehicles got crushed, resulting in his immediate death.

Of the eight injured workers, five sustained fractures and were being sent for treatment at Bhadrachalam hospital.