HYDERABAD: The AICC president Rahul Gandhi has given a shocker to the state Congress leaders such as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who aspired for becoming TPCC president and Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy, who had been expecting to be appointed as another working president of the TPCC.

In what could be seen as a positive development for the TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday passed orders directing the party units of all the states to continue the present PCC chiefs and other state level committees as it is. As soon as this decision was announced, followers of Uttam Kumar Reddy celebrated the occasion at Gandhi Bhavan here.

Cong’s farmer manifesto out

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday unveiled the party’s farmer manifesto for 2019 elections which included the party’s promise to ensure minimum guarantee price to 17 crops. He was addressing the ‘Rythu Sadassu’ public meeting in Aloor mandal of Armoor constituency in Nizamabad.