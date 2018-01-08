WARANGAL: The high-pitched campaign for the January 9 bypoll of Division 44 of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation ended on Sunday.

The bypoll has been necessitated to fill up the vacancy created following the murder of sitting member Anisetti Murali of TRS. On Sunday, candidates of both TRS and BJP held a road show and made last minute appeal to convince voters to support them. With TRS candidate A Sarita and BJP nominee K Santosh Reddy in the fray, the bypoll has become a matter of prestige for both TRS and BJP.

While TRS is banking on sympathy votes, BJP is focusing on government’s failures and anti-incumbency wave.