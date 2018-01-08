HYDERABAD: IN order to hit back at the opposition parties, particularly the Congress Party, ruling TRS has decided to undertake a campaign at district and mandal level across the State by displaying the unfulfilled promises made in the 2004 and 2009 election manifestos of Congress.

As the principal opposition is trying to corner the State government by holding agitations on the issue of sand mafia, Categorisation of SCs and farmers problems, all ruling party leaders have been asked by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch a counter attack at Opposition parties.

Proving this, while ridiculing the “Armoor Declaration” adopted by Congress at Armoor on Saturday, promising to provide more welfare measures for the farmers in the State, if it comes to power, TRS MLC Bhanu Prasad on Sunday said the Congress was shedding crocodile tears for the farming community eyeing their vote bank for the next Assembly polls. “We are ready to prove how the party cheated the farmers by not providing MSP to their agricultural produce, despite its poll promise included in 2004 and 2009 polls manifestos,” he said, while addressing mediapersons here.

“CM KCR is creating a record of sorts by implementing various new schemes for the wellbeing of farmers. Government’s initiative of providing 24x7 power to the agriculture sector freely and giving Rs 4,000 to every farmer as input subsidy for each crop are earning accolades from across the country,” said Bhanu Prasad.