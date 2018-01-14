SIDDIPET: District Collector P Venkatram Reddy said justice would be delivered to all the farmers, whose lands are expected to be submerged in Mallanna Sagar project, as it was done to farmers under Konda Pochamma reservoir in Gajwel constituency.

He held a meeting with farmers of Singaram village of Kondapak mandal which is likely to be submerged in Mallanna Sagar project. During the meeting, he gave a patient hearing to the oustees’ problems and later assured them that all the benefits will be provided to them.

He also told the farmers that he belongs to a farmer’s family and had seen the problems faced by farmers from near. The Collector said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao are committed to the welfare of farmers. The farmers told the Collector that they would be homeless with the construction of Mallanna Sagar reservoir and asked him to give complete compensation to them.

“Household survey to provide compensation to the oustees will begin in Singaram village from Tuesday. Gajwel RDO will visit each and every field and if farmers have any problem, they can give it in writing,” the Collector said.