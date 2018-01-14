HYDERABAD: While stating that the Centre would not take the risk of holding early polls by implementing its proposal of conducting simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and State Assemblies this year, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that his party is ready to face the general elections even if they are held much earlier than the scheduled time.

“Will they (Centre) really opt for holding early polls? I don’t think so as the Central government is facing some rough weather in the country,” KTR said. In an informal chat with reporters at the Secretariat on Saturday, KTR said that he felt there was some sort of hostility among people towards the Central government. Hence, he opined, the BJP at Centre would not dare to go for early polls.

He, however, said his party was prepared for elections, whether they are held as per schedule or much earlier. “We are ready to face the elections at any time as our’s is a performing government. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is implementing novel welfare measures for each section of society. I am sure people would repose faith in the government,” he commented.

Expressing a similar view voiced by AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after the latter’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KTR said they too hoped that the numerical strength of the seats in the State Assembly will be enhanced by the Centre soon in accordance with the provisions of AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014. Interestingly, the IT minister made this remark a day after Chief Minister KCR had met Governor ESL Narasimhan, who had a series of meetings with President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister with regard to pending issues relating to bifurcation, and reportedly enquired about the mood of the Centre in enhancing the Assembly seats in the State.

Throws his weight behind Guv

Taking strong exception to the way Congress leaders had criticised Governor ESL Narasimhan over the sand mining issue recently, the IT Minister said: “The State government submitted a report to the Governor over sand mining issue long back. Further, the Governor also obtained a ground report on the sand mining activities in districts by directly from the collectors and SPs. Hence, the Governor tried to place the facts before the Congress delegation.” In the last three years, the State earned `1,300 crore income through sand mining, he added and said they would feel happy if the Governor makes surprise visits to sand reaches to know the facts.

New Panchayat Raj Act

The Minister also hinted that the State Legislative Assembly would meet soon for enacting the new Panchayat Raj Act. There was no need to convene an all-party meet to discuss the new PR Act and the Opposition could discuss about the proposed Act in the Assembly itself, he added.

‘Cong can approach Courts’

On the Congress party leader A Revanth Reddy’s allegations on Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs), KTR asked the principal opposition party to approach the Courts if it had any proof in support of its allegations. “Farmers are happy with 24X7 power supply. Congress leaders are fearing that if round-the-clock power scheme is continued in the State, no farmer would vote for their party. Hence, they are trying to level baseless allegations against our government,” KTR said hitting back at Revanth.

Foreign trips

KTR would be on a foreign trip from Sunday and would return on January 27. He would tour South Korea and Japan till January 22 and later visit Switzerland.

On January 23, KTR would participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. During his foreign tours, the State government is likely to sign several MoUs with multinational companies abroad for investments

into the State.