HYDERABAD: The State government will distribute unique tamper-proof pattadar passbooks, which will be akin to passports, to farmers on March 11 across the state. Either President Ramnath Kovind or Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to launch the distribution of passbooks, the unique initiative taken up by the State government.

The Chief Minister, in this view, held an eight hour marathon review on all reforms proposed in the Revenue and Registration departments at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

After completing the process of purification of land records in the State, the government has decided to give tamper-proof pattadar passbooks to the farmers. The passbooks will be distributed ahead of releasing the payment of `4,000 per acre to farmers on May 15.

“After the purification of lands all the details of the lands are available with the government. The new passbooks will be printed accordingly. The same details will be uploaded on a soon to be launched website of the State which will be called Dharani,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced here on Saturday. The website will have all security features and will also work on the lines of core banking system.

According to sources, a new land registration system too would be in place from March 11. The Mandal Revenue Offices (MROs) would start registration activities on March 11 itself. As the revenue officials are well versed with the land records, the State government has decided to use the services of Tahsildars for the registration purpose. Currently, there are 584 Mandal offices and 141 registrar offices in the state. The government would continue the 141 registration offices limiting them to one mandal each. In the remaining 443 Mandals, the MROs would act as sub-registrars.

MROs would do registrations on five days, except on Saturdays and Sundays, the Chief Minister said.

As the the maintenance of land records and registration would be done by the Revenue department, the State government felt the need for better coordination between Registration and Revenue departments. Accordingly, Land Administration director Vakati Karuna on Saturday was given additional charge of Commissioner of Registration department.