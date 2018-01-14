NALGONDA: Thousands of vehicles were seen stranded at the two tolls in Nalgonda on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65 and on Narketpally to Addanki Highway on Thursday.

It’s a big festival in Andhra Pradesh and with long weekend people started living to their native villages from Friday onwards. Traffic was stalled for about 1 hour at each toll

However, keeping in view the rush of vehicles towards Vijayawada, out of 12 toll gates, eight toll gates were allocated for vehicles going towards Vijayawada and four toll gates for vehicles towards Hyderabad.

An official who was collecting toll said, “Everyday about 10,000 vehicles ply on Vijayawada route. But due to the festival we have witnessed more than 30,000 vehicles ply on Friday.”

The authorities at these toll plazas say that the flow of vehicles would further increase by midnight as more people will visit Godavari districts for attending cockfights and other celebrations.“For the past two days, all toll plazas in Vijayawada- Hyderabad highway is witnessing huge vehicle rush. To clear the rush, we used additional gates and are clearing the traffic as early as possible,” said V Krishna Kumar, operation manager at Chillakallu toll plaza.