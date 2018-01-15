NALGONDA/HYDERABAD: With its national rival Congress taking steps to regain its lost hold on its one-time traditional vote bank, SCs and STs, by deploying “Rahul Brigade” in the 31 reserved Assembly segments in the State, BJP too has decided to take similar steps to improve its electoral fortunes in these constituencies.

As part of this exercise, the saffron party would organise Dalit Adalats in all reserved constituencies in the State. During this initiative, issues relating to Dalits, problems being faced by SCs and the non-implementation of some of the promises made to Dalits by the ruling TRS during the 2014 polls will be discussed at length.

During each Adalat, the local BJP leaders will focus on the issue of how far the State government has implemented its promise of providing three acre land to each Dalit family. Issues such as construction of double bedroom houses, implementation of welfare schemes and attacks on Dalits will also be debated in each programme. At the same time, BJP workers in each village in the respective reserved constituency will undertake door-to-door campaigns to beat the drum for the welfare measures being implemented for the SCs by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman, who undertook a whirlwind tour across Suryapet and Nalgonda districts on Sunday, later addressed the party workers meeting in Nalgonda district. While addressing the party cadres, the BJP leader called upon them to intensify agitations on the failures of the State government and problems being faced by commoners.

Later, addressing mediapersons, Laxman said BJP national president Amit Shah will visit the State in February in order to give direction to the State party cadres for the next general elections. “BJP Central leadership is serious on transforming the party in the State into a considerable political force by the next elections. During his visit, Amit Shah will take stock of the party situation Assembly segment-wise and will suggest some more initiatives to strengthen the party at grassroots level,” he said.

Ridiculing the efforts being made by the Congress Party leaders to come to power in the State, Laxman said Congress will never regain power in the State. “People will never believe in the Congress, which is the root cause of all evils in the country.

BJP is the only political alternative to ruling TRS in the State. I am sure, the BJP would emerge as a strong political force in Telangana like in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other States,” he said.

While mentioning that BJP has won two MPTCs in the just-held bypolls to 16 MPTCs in the State, Laxman asked his the party cadres to work hard to bring BJP to the power in the next polls.

Internal fight going on in TRS: Laxman

Laxman said many TRS leaders were unhappy with the attitude of CM KCR. “The recent comments made by Home Minister N Narsimha Reddy and TRS MLA V Srinivas Goud against the ministers, who joined the TRS from the TDP earlier, prove this. There seem to be an internal fight going on between old timers and newcomers within the ruling party. In the coming days, some more TRS leaders will express their discontent openly,” he commented. When asked about the comments made by senior politico and his colleague Nagam Janardhan Reddy that state BJP leaders were hand-in-glove with the ruling TRS in the State, he said was not aware of the comments.