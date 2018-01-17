HYDERABAD:Congress party leader and Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy wanted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release life convicts who have completed five years of sentence in prison.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy on Tuesday recalled the promise made by Chandrasekhar Rao during the separate Telangana movement to release prisoners serving life sentences who have completed 5-year jail term. The TRS government was releasing only those who completed the jail term of 12 to 14 years. Reddy wanted the government to take steps in this direction.