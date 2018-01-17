PEDDAPALLI: Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy of TRS was grilled on Monday by farmers from his Assembly constituency over delay in the release of irrigation water from the SRSP canal.

The unpleasant incident on Sankranti occurred when the MLA and his followers went to Gangaram village in Kalwa Srirampur mandal. Learning of his visit, farmers gathered in the village and blocked his way. On seeing the farmers, the MLA got down from his car and tried to pacify them but in vain.

The farmers said that believing the government’s promise of water, they raised crops in hundreds of acres but, due to lack of water, the crops were withering. As they grilled him, the MLA tried to get out of the village but the angry farmers shouted slogans and ran after his vehicle. Police helped the MLA get into his car and escorted him till he crossed the village limits.

Farmers had not been able to draw water from the canal due to inadequate water release from the SRSP reservoir in the last three days but on Tuesday the water flow increased. Through D83 and D86 canals about 2.26 lakh acres are to be irrigated. Collector Sri Devasena directed authorities to ensure irrigation facility to tail-end fields. Police and revenue authorities should be vigilant, she said. The Congress has called for a protest on Wednesday to demand release of water for crops through SRSP canal in Sultanabad mandal.