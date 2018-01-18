SIDDIPET : Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cancelled his visit to Markook mandal headquarters on Wednesday allegedly following intelligence inputs that oustees of Konda Pochamma project might disrupt the Grama Sabha scheduled to be held there. Also, two MRPS activists were arrested at Gajwel constituency for trying to block the CM’s convoy.

As per schedule, the chief minister started from Necklace Road of Hyderabad and reached Toopran where he inaugurated a hospital. From there he went to Gajwel and was supposed to go to Markook. But, the chief minister did not stop there despite his convoy passing through the Grama Sabha platform to his farm house. It is learnt that police had prior information that a few people, who are opposing the land acquisition, had gathered near Markook Grama Sabha. However, Siddipet police commissioner P Shivakumar said that since the CM had to go to Nalgonda, the meeting was cancelled. The CM also went to Cherukupally village of Ketheypally mandal in Nalgonda district to attend Legislative council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar’s mother’s 12th day programme.

CM reached Cherukupally village by helicopter and paid tributes. Assembly deputy speaker Padma Devendhar Reddy, minister Jagadeesh Reddy, MLC P. Shekar Reddy, Poola Ravindhar and other leaders were also with him. The State Washerman’s Association president Konduru Satyanarayana submitted representation to the CM to discuss problems faced by the community.

Police arrested two MRPS activists who attempted to block the convoy of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Gajwel constituency headquarters. They said that they arrested MRPS activists N Krishna and G Simhachalam, who were booked under section 353 and 188 for obstructing police officials from performing their duties and attempting to block the convoy of chief minister and added that both were being sent to remand. The activists alleged that the government had illegally arrested MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga. As a precautionary measure, Medak police arrested a few TDP activists fearing that they might obstruct the chief minister visit due to arrest of TDP leader Pratap Reddy.