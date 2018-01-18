HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao held discussions with representative of 12 companies in Japan on Wednesday as part of his foreign visit on the third day.

KTR requested the representatives of Takuma company to invest in the state in the waste management sector, as Telangana was according priority to beautification and clean cities. Rama Rao called on Indian Ambassador in Japan Sujan R Chinoy and requested him to see that more JAICA funds were given to the state.

Rama Rao also called on representatives of engineering companies JFE and Minebea, and wanted them to expand their business in Telangana. During his meeting with the representatives of ESE Foods in Japan, Rama Rao explained about the opportunities in Telangana in food processing sector. The Industries Minister also called on pharma giants in Japan and explained about the proposed Pharma City in Hyderabad. The pharma companies could invest in agriculture and veterinary drug manufacturing units in the state, Rama Rao said during his meeting.

State inks MoU with HP

Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation and Hewlett Packard signed an MoU for Deploying Digital Village as part of technology demonstration network pilot project of Telangana Fibre Grid Project at Maheshwaram. Fibre Grid Corporation Limited MD and HP Enterprise Director Corporate Affairs signed the MoU.