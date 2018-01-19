HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari alleged that the Central government was neglecting the State in sanctioning premier educational institutions. The Centre sanctioned as many as 17 premier institutions to the sibling Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation. But, the Centre neglected Telangana, he said.Speaking to media at Secretariat on Thursday, the Deputy CM said that the same was raised by him during the Central Academic Board of Education (CABE) meeting in Delhi. The Centre was also not releasing the funds to the State, he alleged. He wanted the BJP state president K Laxman to see that the Centre sanctioned premier educational institutions to the Telangana so that the BJP would get good name in the State.

The Deputy Chief Minister, however, said that Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had lauded as many as seven initiatives taken up by the State government in improving the standards of educations. The setting up of Gurukul schools, degree colleges for SC and ST girls and providing sanitary napkins to girl students were lauded by the Union minister.Refuting BJP allegations that State government had either closed or merged around 5,000 schools, Srihari asked the BJP to prove their caims.