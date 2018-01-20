HYDERABAD: Researchers at the 2nd edition of the two-day international seminar — Telangana Through Ages — Perspectives from Early and Medieval Periods which was inaugurated on Friday will highlight several never-seen-before facts of the State’s heritage. Presentations by more than 30 research scholars from across the globe on Telangana began on the first day and will be spread across six panels. Alongside this, a special exhibition on the recent excavations by the Department of Heritage, is also on display.

B Venkatesham, secretary, Department of Tourism and Heritage, who was also at the inaugural event, said keeping in view of the state’s rich heritage, which is not limited to just buildings, the Department of Archaeology and Museums had been renamed as Department of Heritage. “These researchers will highlight several never-seen-before facts of the State’s heritage which can be diversified as cultural, spoken, natural and not just limited to something like, a building which is a 100 years old,” he said.

Special exhibition highlighting these aspects, which includes the recent excavations conducted in 2016- 17 in Narmetta and Palamakula is on public display. Findings of the Megalithic burial excavations include pottery that was used during the time, rare antiquities, bone ornaments are open to public view.

There is also a special exhibition on coins that include punch marked coins, the earliest discovered in India dated from 6th-7th century BC to 2nd century AD. Similarly, Satavahana coins, the dynasty that ruled the Andhra, Telangana and Maharashtra regions for around 450 years, are part of this exhibition. Roman coins, Ikshavaku coins, and Maski coins, from Maski in Karnataka, which was under the Nizam’s dominion before independence, are on display. Kakatiya, Bahamani and Vishnukundin, Qutb Shahi, Mughal and Asaf Jahi coins too have been included. Several books and publications by the Department are up for sale and perusal of history enthusiasts.

Special photo exhibition set up

A special photo exhibition by freelance photo journalist, Madhu Gopal Rao on the Kakatiya Architecture has been set up. A display of 25 black and white images of the Kakatiyan heritage includes Kakatiya sculptures, Fort, Ramappa Temple, and also the 1000 pillared temple. Rao collection comprises more than 10,000 photographs which he soon plans to convert into a coffee table book. A set of 15 photographs from this collection received associateship of the Royal Photographic Society, London.