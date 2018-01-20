KESLAPUR (ADILABAD) : The ‘darbar’ of Keslapur Nagoba Jatara, which put the entire district administration and police on tenterhooks, fearing possible renewed clashes between Adivasis and Lambadas, passed off smoothly. As Adivasis wanted Lambadas to be kept out of the darbar, the Lambada community did not turn up which brought the much needed respite for the police.Adilabad MP G Nagesh and forest minister Jogu Ramanna attended while local MLA Rekha Naik skipped fearing protests.

However, the Adivasis alleged that the darbar was organised in a hurried manner in the morning. Earlier, darbar used to be held around 2 pm but this time, it started around 10.30 am and ended by 12.30 pm.

The single agenda of the Adivasis at the darbar was to remove Lambadas, who had migrated from other states to Telangana, from the ST category and stop them from availing the benefits brought by the government schemes being implemented in the state.

Meanwhile forest minister Jogu Ramanna, while speaking on the occasion, said that the issue of Adivasi-Lambada conflict, which has been plaguing some of the districts in Telangana of late, has been brought to the notice of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The chief minister had held discussions with the elected representatives belonging to both the groups — Adivasis and Lambadas — and efforts are on to resolve the issue amicably, Ramanna added.

Meanwhile, the State government had sent chief secretary and the DGP to Utnoor in the wake of the ongoing discord between the two groups. The minister also said that an amount of `1.80 crore had been sanctioned for doubling the stretch between Muthnoor and Kelsapur villages.