WARANGAL: Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan, who recently hit the headlines by singing paeans to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 24X7 power supply scheme to farmers and other initiatives, has decided to embark on his “political voyage” in the run-up to the next Assembly elections from the famous Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple located near Karimnagar.Even though the Jana Sena chief preferred to keep the date of launching his yatra under wraps, sources disclosed that the film star is planning to begin his journey in a couple of days.

“I have decided to start my non-stop political journey from Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple, which is a sacred place on Telugu land. I am coming to people from this holy place to study and understand the problems being faced by them in the two Telugu-speaking states,” the film actor-turned-politico announced through Twitter on Saturday evening.The Jana Sena chief, whose political activity has been more on virtual world than real world till now, further said he had chosen the place for the commencement of his political yatra as it was the place where he had emerged unscathed during an accident that occurred while he was taking part in a campaign during the 2009 general polls.

“Further, Lord Anjaneya is our family god. My family members are ardent devotees of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy,” Pawan tweeted. The film actor’s decision to begin his yatra from Telangana instead of Andhra Pradesh, where his party is expected to affect the political fortunes of TDP and YSRCP given his fan following, has surprised many. So far, Pawan has neither actively organised any agitation on people’s issues in Telangana nor visited any place in the new state as a political leader.