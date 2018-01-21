HYDERABAD: Industries and textiles minister KT Rama Rao requested the central government to sanction one mega power loom cluster to Sircilla. Rama Rao wanted the Centre to support Sircilla under Comprehensive Power Loom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS) by sanctioning one mega power loom cluster.In a letter to Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday, Rama Rao said that around 80 per cent of the people in Sircilla depended on power loom.

As the weavers failed to upgrade the power looms in tune with the changing times, the power consumption in the existing mills were high, Rama Rao told the Union minister. The weavers were also dependent on traders as they could not invest money for their work. Thus, the Siricilla power loom sector was in dire situation, Rama Rao said. Rama Rao recalled that the Centre set up mega power loom clusters in 2013-14 in Erode in Tamil Nadu and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and helped the development of power loom industry there.