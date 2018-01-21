HYDERABAD: Besides deciding to provide all the required legal aid to the oustees of various projects, who are waging legal battle against the State government for getting fair compensation, the Congress Party has resolved to file PILs in Courts on issues concerning common man as well as to expose the government’s failures. For instance, according to TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the issue of naming of a government scheme after the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be taken to court by the TPCC legal department, soon.

“Why should we have a scheme named KCR Kits? This could be “CM’s Kits” or something else. CM KCR is not spending money from his pocket to provide kits to new born babies. Therefore, the scheme should not be named after KCR,” Uttam said, while addressing TPCC Legal Cell meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan here under the leadership of AICC state affairs incharge RC Khuntia on Saturday.

Uttam said the party’s Legal Cell would be strengthened further. He asked the party State Legal Cell chairman C Damodar Reddy that the cell should help the Congress Party workers in both courts and at police stations, in cases “wherein they are being falsely implicated by the police.” Speaking on the occasion, AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia said the legal cell should take an active part in State politics and keep an eye on violation of law and human rights by the TRS government. Legal Cell chairman Damodar Reddy announced that the party would launch a free counselling centre on February 28.