HYDERABAD: A second year computer science engineering student of Gitam, Shivali Srivastava along with her parents Kavita and Anil Srivastava jointly secured Guinness World Record for the largest display of 2,111 handmade paper quilled dolls. Earlier, they held world record in the same category by displaying 1,251 handmade paper dolls and they also held record of displaying the largest number of paper flowers.

