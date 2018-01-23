Gitam student creates record
By Express News Service | Published: 23rd January 2018 01:50 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 08:20 AM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: A second year computer science engineering student of Gitam, Shivali Srivastava along with her parents Kavita and Anil Srivastava jointly secured Guinness World Record for the largest display of 2,111 handmade paper quilled dolls. Earlier, they held world record in the same category by displaying 1,251 handmade paper dolls and they also held record of displaying the largest number of paper flowers.