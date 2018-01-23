HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice M Ganga Rao, will hear on Tuesday a suo motu PIL on student suicides at private corporate colleges and IIITs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The case was based on a letter addressed to the chief justice by Dasari Emmanuel, co-convener of Lok Satta Agitation Society of Prakasam district, stating that about 10 students had committed suicide in the recent past at the above institutions. Though the government had announced that a committee was constituted to look into such incidents, there was no evidence to show that a report had been submitted to the government, he pointed out.

Dasari, in his letter, said that both the state governments failed to order an inquiry in view of the fact that these institutions belonged to the close relatives of AP minister. Besides, the Intermediate Board already submitted a report that colleges running without government’s permission had to be closed and these included Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges. He urged the court to order a judicial inquiry and to register criminal cases against the colleges concerned.

Chief secretaries of AP and Telangana, principal secretaries to education, home, officials of the BIE, directors of NIMS and SVIMS, and directors of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya groups of educational institutions were named as respondents.