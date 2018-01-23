KONDAGATTU : Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “hard-working CM,” Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he would not attack the ruling establishment in the state, during his political voyage, Chalo re Chalo re Chal, which began here on Monday.At a time when Congress, is alleging that the film actor is being used by the Chief Minister to split the anti-establishment vote in the next Assembly elections, the actor-turned-politico said, “As far as Telangana is concerned, I will be guarded with regard to taking up issues concerning people.

We need to carefully study issues which are sensitive. My view is that we should respect the governments which are elected by the people. Jana Sena will never try to create political uncertainty by going aggressively against the ruling establishments,” he remarked.Heaping praises on Rao, he said “ The CM is hard-working. He is making efforts to resolve issues in the state. His role in realising Telangana is indisputable. ”

The Tollywood actor, who is often fondly called “power star” by his fans, while interacting with mediapersons here after performing puja to the presiding deity at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, dropped enough hints that he would not be a daredevil in politics.

“My yatra is aimed at understanding the problems of people. First of all, I want to study the issues of people by meeting my party leaders, commoners and intellectuals. I am against destructive politics.” He said he would stay away from films and focus on politics. Pawan further said that his party would contest elections in Telangana depending on its strength at the grass roots level.