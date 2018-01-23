HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday suspended a woman police officer and an Inspector after they were allegedly caught having an extramarital affair.

Home Minister N. Narasimha Reddy ordered the suspension of D. Sunitha Reddy, an Additional Superintendent of Police with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Y. Mallikarjun Reddy, a Circle Inspector.

In a statement, the Minister said since their activities had "brought a bad name to the Police Department", they have been suspended.

He said action will be taken against police personnel found sullying the department's image.

Sunitha's husband Surender Reddy and other relatives allegedly caught her in the act with the Circle Inspector at their house in Kukatpally here early Monday. Surender, his mother and mother-in-law hit Mallikarjuna Reddy, who is also married, with slippers. The video went viral on the social media.

Surender said he suspected his wife's affair with Mallikarjuna and confirmed it by checking her mobile phone. He said Sunitha did not mend her ways despite warnings.

She met her alleged paramour about two years ago during a case investigation.

On a complaint by Surender, police registered a case of trespass, adultery and criminal intimidation against Mallikarjun, who is posted at Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district.