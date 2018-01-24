HYDERABAD: The education department has issued a stern warning to schools ignoring the stay on fee hike for 2018-19 academic year saying those breaking the rules could lose recognition. Taking cognisance of reports stating that several schools in the city were violating its January 4 directive on maintenance of status-quo of fee, the government reiterated that it has “full jurisdiction and authority” to regulate the tuition fee.“Instructions issued by the government have to be implemented by all schools in this regard.

Any violations in this regard would invite penalties ... (i.e.) withdrawal of permission and recognition,” read the order. It also clarified that the notification on fee cap was issued as early as January 4, well within the time frame of admission. “Jacking up the fee on grounds that admissions have been closed and parents had already been intimated about revised fee structure is unjustified,” it noted.