HYDERABAD: A Dalit woman was allegedly beaten and her head tonsured by her parents for marrying against their wishes in Paidypalli village of Hasanparthy mandal of Warangal district in Telangana.

According to police, the couple Veena and Praveen Kumar, who were in a relationship and belong to same community, eloped and got married against the wishes of former's parents at Chilpurgutta on December 28, 2017.

The couple had approached police after receiving threats from Veena’s family and the police, in turn, had counselled the woman's parents.

Local corporator Veerabikshapati too had intervened in the matter and had spoken to the woman's parents. The couple had returned to the village to live at Praveen’s house after assurances on their safety from police and local leaders.

However, two days back , in the absence of Praveen, Veena’s parents, brothers and sister-in-laws went to the house and took her forcefully to their residence.They reportedly beat her up and tonsured her head. Hearing about the incident, Praveen immediately rushed to Hasanparthy police station and informed the police, who rushed with a team to Veena's parents’ house and rescued her.

Based on a complaint by Praveen, police have registered a case against Veena’s parents and an investigation is on.

Praveen told reporters that despite police counselling the parents they tortured his wife. "We fear that this could happen again hence we need police protection till the matter is settled, "he said.