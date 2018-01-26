IT minister KT Rama Rao interacting with Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group (centre) and CP Gurnani, CEO, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday | Express Photo

HYDERABAD: Giving a major boost to the state government’s efforts towards developing IT sector in tier-2 cities, Tech Mahindra has agreed to open its centre in Warangal.

IT minister KT Rama Rao, who met Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, took Twitter to announce the decision of the tech company and thanked Anand Mahindra and CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra for agreeing to set up Tech Mahindra’s Centre in Warangal.

Telangana is rolling out a red carpet welcome to the investors who evinced interest in coming to the state. Telangana government has been making efforts to promote Warangal as the next best destination in Telangana after Hyderabad.In order to generate employment opportunities for educated youth in rural areas, the state government has consistently been promoting tier- 2 cities.

Earlier, the state government has sanctioned `25 crore to establish Information Technology (IT) Tower in Karimnagar and also proposed to set up IT Park in Khammam. Recently, the state government has decided to set up an IT hub in Nizamabad district at a cost of `25 crore, and a similar initiative has been planned for Mahbubnagar too.