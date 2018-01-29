NIZAMABAD:With the saffron party believing that it will easily win the Nizamabad urban Assembly Constituency in the coming elections, the numbers of aspirants for the seat from within BJP is increasing.

Nizamabad urban is a stronghold for BJP and the party has a traditional vote bank here. BJP senior leader and former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana and its state committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta are two strong aspirants from the party. Baswa Laxminarsaiah, who also joined the party recently, is also aspiring for the ticket to contest from Nizamabad urban. Laxminarayana belongs to a dominant caste (Munnurukapu).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now