HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Telangana government authorities concerned to respond to a PIL case regarding sale of adulterated milk by various milk product agencies in the state by mixing harmful chemicals like Ecoli and Salmonella.The bench, comprising acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice MSK Jaiswal, was dealing with a taken-up PIL case based on a letter addressed to the High Court chief justice by one K Narasimha Rao from Nalgonda seeking stringent action against those responsible for sale of adulterated milk to the consumers.

Narasimha Rao, after reading a news item published in a vernacular daily on the issue, wrote the above letter complaining that the authorities concerned were not discharging their duties to prevent sale of adulterated milk in spite of the fact that it had been causing serious health problems to people, particularly children. The officials have been taking the issue casually in spite of several reminders.

Even the officers of food laboratory at Nacharam in the city certified that the milk was mixed with chemicals which are very harmful to the public health, he claimed. Principal secretary to animal husbandry and dairy development, managing director of Telangana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited and the chief public analyst of State Food Laboratory were named as respondents.