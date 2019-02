By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS has increased ex-gratia amount from `50,000 to `6 lakh to the kin of those who died due to thunderbolt in TS.

Special Chief Secretary Revenue Rajeshwar Tiwari issued orders to this effect on Thursday. Earlier, the state government used to give `50,000 ex-gratia under Apathbandhu scheme. The district collectors will verify proposals in respect of thunderbolt deaths based on report by Tahsildar/ RDO.