Kakinada seer challenges externment orders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swamy Paripoornananda on Friday filed three petitions separately challenging the externment orders issued against him recently i.e. on July 10, 14 and 15 by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, respectively, imposing ban on him from entering the city for a period of six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-social and Hazardous Activities Act, 1980.

The petitioner, who is the disciple of Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi, sought the court to declare the above orders as arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional and contrary to the provisions of the Act 1980. The Swamy urged the court to set aside the impugned orders. Principal secretary to home and the commissioners of police of the respective commissioners were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.