Home States Telangana

Kakinada seer challenges externment orders

Swamy Paripoornananda on Friday filed three petitions separately challenging the externment orders issued against him recently i.e. on July 10, 14 and 15 by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Published: 21st July 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya and MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy at the residence of Swamy Paripoornananda, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderaba.| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swamy Paripoornananda on Friday filed three petitions separately challenging the externment orders issued against him recently i.e. on July 10, 14 and 15 by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, respectively, imposing ban on him from entering the city for a period of six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-social and Hazardous Activities Act, 1980.

The petitioner, who is the disciple of Swamy Dayananda Saraswathi, sought the court to declare the above orders as arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional and contrary to the provisions of the Act 1980. The Swamy urged the court to set aside the impugned orders. Principal secretary to home and the commissioners of police of the respective commissioners were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp