EAMCET: 17,000 seats vacant in engineering colleges

HYDERABAD: Over 20,000 seats in engineering and pharmacy colleges have found no takers at the end of the final phase of EAMCET counselling. With 17,076 vacant seats, engineering colleges have secured 74.15 per cent allotment. Pharmacy colleges, both B.Pharm and Pharm.D, have fared poorly as well. Together, they have a whopping 3,536 vacancies -- the allotment rates of B.Pharm and Pharm.D are 4.6 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively.

This year, 190 engineering colleges were offering 66,058 seats under the engineering stream and in 168 pharmacy colleges, 3,724 seats were available for students who have qualified the EAMCET 2018.

While a total of 3,61,995 options have been exercised, as many as 695 candidates did not get an allotment and 7,168 students opted for intra-college sliding from one course to another, within their respective allotted colleges.

Additionally, 45 institutions (12 university-run and 33 private) offering B.Tech courses recorded 100 per cent admission, while five had zero admissions. As many as six received admissions in single digit and 55 colleges have got less than 100 admissions.

Between universities and private colleges, admission in universities seem to have fared exceptionally well. 14 universities offering B.Tech courses saw 97.15 per cent of their total seats (3057) filled, against the 176 colleges which recorded a mediocre allotment of 73.03 per cent of their (63,001) seats.

Of the 80 seats offered for B.Pharm courses in 3 universities, only 24 found takers. Out of the 114 private colleges with 3144 seats, only 110 students have opted for the course. Pharm.D, offered only in 51 private colleges across the state, fares equally bad with only 54 allotments against 500 seats.

Candidates are expected to pay the tuition fees and self-report to the colleges allotted to them by July 27.

