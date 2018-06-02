Fledgling Telangana creating records: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that those migrated from Telangana to other States earlier have now begun returning to state, due to the construction of massive irrigation projects.

Addressing the celebrations of fourth anniversary of State Formation Day at Parade Grounds here on Saturday, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said the younger state was progressing on all fronts rapidly. It had become role model for several states in the country. Several political parties in other States were including TRS schemes in their manifestos, he said.

The 20-minute speech of KCR was like presenting a report card on his government's performance in the past four years. KCR enumerated all the flagship programmes.

The Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated in a festive mood in all 31 districts of the State. In Hyderabad, para-motoring, food festival, art exhibition and other cultural programmes were conducted as part of Formation Day celebrations.