Home States Telangana

Fledgling Telangana creating records: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The 20-minute speech of KCR was like presenting a report card on his government's performance in the past four years.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao | PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that those migrated from Telangana to other States earlier have now begun returning to state, due to the construction of massive irrigation projects. 

Addressing the celebrations of fourth anniversary of State Formation Day at Parade Grounds here on Saturday, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said the younger state was progressing on all fronts rapidly. It had become role model for several states in the country. Several political parties in other States were including TRS schemes in their manifestos, he said.

The 20-minute speech of KCR was like presenting a report card on his government's performance in the past four years. KCR enumerated all the flagship programmes.

The Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated in a festive mood in all 31 districts of the State. In Hyderabad, para-motoring, food festival, art exhibition and other cultural programmes were conducted as part of Formation Day celebrations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi