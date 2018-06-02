Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao not to announce interim relief to government employees today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not announce interim relief (IR) to government employees on Saturday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.| PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not announce interim relief (IR) to government employees on Saturday. The CM, after holding a meeting with Pay Revision Commission (PRC) chairman Biswal on Friday,  felt that announcing the IR without having PRC report was nothing but insulting the PRC. The IR will now be announced only after the commission submits its report. Earlier, Rao had declared that IR would be announced on the State Formation Day.

Officials had informed Rao that the burden on the state exchequer would be `300 crore per year if the IR was one per cent. Similarly, if it was 10 per cent, the burden would be `3,000 crore per year, and it would be `6,000 crore per year, if the IR was 20 per cent. Thus, the Chief Minister decided to announce the IR only after a thorough discussion on the issue.  The government would follow financial discipline and leave no chance for CAG to find fault in this regard, according to an official release on Friday night.

